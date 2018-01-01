Operation Outcry -- Women Traumatized by Past Abortions File Brief at U.S. Supreme Court Contact: Allan E. Parker, Jr., J.D., 210-614-7157, info@txjf.org



WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Operation Outcry and The Justice Foundation filed a Supreme Court Amicus brief including the testimony of Cynthia Collins and 10 women of Operation Outcry, in Case No. 17-689, Andrew March v. Janet T. Mills, as Attorney General of Maine, et al. The issue in this case is whether a preacher should be allowed freedom of speech to preach against abortion on a sidewalk outside the abortion facility.



Click here to read the brief. The Justice Foundation was represented pro bono by Erin Mersino and William Wagner of The Great Lakes Justice Center.



Operation Outcry, a ministry of The Justice Foundation, has collected approximately 4,500 written testimonies of women traumatized by abortion in their past, who are now bravely breaking silence. Here are some quotes from this Supreme Court Brief: "Those who stand on the sidewalks have helped many women who did not know there was help to have their baby or that anyone cared. … It might have saved me years of suffering depression, guilt, miscarriage, medical problems conceiving. I carried trauma into my marriage relationship." Cynthia Collins



"Since January 1973, millions of women like myself have come to regret their abortions.

How I wish there had been someone to counsel me before the appointment to abort." Myra Jean Myers



"If someone had stopped me entering that abortion clinic with my sister and Mom and told us the impact of abortion complications, risk factors and fetal development and gave us other options, I would never have chosen abortion or suffered so much pain and grief of losing six babies. I completely support sidewalk counseling in front of abortion clinics." Nona Ellington



"I wish I had had someone talk to me before my abortion. My abortion caused me to have guilt, shame, grief, anger, rage, suicidal ideation, panic attacks, anxiety, fear, sexual dysfunction, drug and alcohol abuse, bonding issues with living children, relationship disorders, stress issues, difficulty in making decisions, emotional trauma, nightmares, flashbacks, anniversary syndrome, difficult pregnancies and deliveries, debilitating depression during holidays and family gatherings, break in trust of the medical profession." Molly White



"I represent the post-abortive women who were hurt by abortion and have nine years' experience as a sidewalk counselor. I have multiple journals of documentation of what happens on the sidewalk." Karen Bodle



