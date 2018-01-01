Ministry Brands Foundation Awards $18,200 Grant to Calvary Rescue Mission in Memphis Contact: Karen Sebold,



Calvary plans to use the computer lab to help residents of the mission with training and education which includes helping many of its residents get their GED. In addition, the new 15,500-square-foot facility will allow the mission to expand its housing capacity to 112 homeless men a night.



"In the neighborhood Calvary serves, one in nine are a victim of a violent crime, yet every night the Gospel of Jesus Christ is preached, a meal is served, and a bed is provided for about four dozen that do not have a place to call home," said Steele Billings, Ministry Brands Foundation Selection Committee member.



"This is exactly the type of organization that Ministry Brands wants to partner with and help fund the continued effort."



Started by the late Milton Hatcher and his wife, Betty, Calvary Rescue Mission opened its doors on April 1, 1967 to provide temporary shelter, food, and clothing to homeless men in need. In addition, they offer nightly chapel services, counseling, a discipleship program and a library. The grant was one of seven given out to worthy charities around the country this fall by the Foundation.



About the Ministry Brands Foundation

The Ministry Brands Foundation was established in April 2017 to "propel Christian ministries to fulfill their work with relevance for today's culture." The Foundation is the charitable arm of Ministry Brands, LLC, based in Lenoir City, Tenn., a leading software provider for churches and non-profits across the country. Grants are awarded seasonally, based on four concentration areas: Youth & Young Adults, Church & Technology, Hunger & Homelessness and Biblical Literacy. Funding from the grants is used for capital improvements, projects and programs of qualifying 501(c) 3 organizations selected from Ministry Brands' customer base.

