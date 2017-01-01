Christian Leader and Pastor Encourages Churches to Publicly Engage on the Issue of Sexual Assault and Abuse Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Pastor of Church on the Hill and Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, calls for faith communities to be a leading voice on confronting sexual abuse and bring cultural transformation to society and healing to those who have been wounded and impacted.



On Saturday, December 2, at 6:00 P.M., Church on the Hill will have a gathering on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., to discuss "A Christian Response to Sexual Assault and Rape Culture."



The meeting will be at 109 2nd St. NE in Washington, D.C. and shown on Facebook Live. Below is link to the event:

www.facebook.com/events/2007403772861704/



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, states; "It is time for the 340,000 churches across America to pull 'their heads out of the sand,' and take the lead on addressing and confronting the issue of sexual assault in our culture. We can no longer be silent or indifferent on this matter and we also must address how we have been culpable in not being more aggressive within our own faith communities concerning abuse.



"The church is uniquely positioned to speak on sexual assault and misconduct for a number of reasons. First, we offer God's eternal principles on sexuality and gender relationships. It is through the teachings of scripture and church history that we can find redemptive solutions and a way forward in dealing with sexual assault. The faith community is the only entity that can offer healing, God's love, prayer and restoration to those who have been so terribly victimized and wounded by sexual assault.



"The church also offers the abuser hope in a transformed life through a personal relationship with God and meaningful and open relationships with members of the faith community which help foster a changed heart and attitudes." For more information or interviews contact:

