Miracles in Primetime: Christ for all Nations' Much Anticipated Reinhard Bonnke Farewell Gospel Crusade Starts Today, November 8, 2017, in Lagos, Nigeria

CFAN will be broadcasting Live Reinhard Bonnke's Farewell Gospel Crusade, which starts today in Lagos.

Contact: Sam Rodriguez, Christ for all Nations, CfaN, 407-854-4400, srodriguez@cfan.org

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 8, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The much-anticipated Reinhard Bonnke Farewell Gospel Crusade starts today in the city of Lagos, Nigeria. This historic crusade could easily be one of the biggest Christian meetings in the history of Christendom and also one of the greatest, if not the greatest, evangelistic harvest of all times. Thousands of local churches and hundreds of thousands of Christians have been mobilized for the event.

Peter Vandenberg, CfaN's Vice President, observes, "It's the first day and the vast field is filling with people as they stream in from around the great city of Lagos. Tens of thousands of volunteer workers are already in place, and the huge choir of over 20,000 voices is ready to sing. The place is filled with a feeling of great expectation as multitudes gather to receive." Cities never sleep, but Lagos, Africa's largest city and economic hotbed, is shutting down for a time of refreshing, healing and hope with Evangelists Reinhard Bonnke and Daniel Kolenda.

Bonnke's latest book, Holy Spirit: Are You Flammable or Fireproof?, is a key feature of this crusade. Officially released today, the 8th of November, which is also the first day of the crusade, Evangelist Bonnke is dedicating it to be a tool for evangelism around the globe, and 300,000 copies are being sowed to further the message of the Gospel. They will be given away to evangelists and leaders attending the impartation services in Lagos, Nigeria. Bonnke notes "With every revelation I received about the Holy Spirit and His work, my life and ministry were transformed, and it made me more effective and productive."

Indeed, Lagos is the place to be for the next five days. However, viewers around the world can also tune in to experience this historic life-changing event. CFAN.org/LAGOS will be streaming the event live to millions of homes around the world. As well, the Christian media giants TBN and DAYSTAR will be broadcasting the event over the next few weeks.

About Christ For All Nations

CfaN is a non-denominational missions organization aimed at taking the Gospel message to the world. Christ for all Nations is primarily known for its historic crusades in Africa and recently surpassed a historic milestone of 76 million documented decisions for Jesus Christ at major events in Africa and other parts of the world. CfaN has offices in countries around the world including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States.

The ministry offers theological courses and Bible study programs from its website, as well as the Fire Conferences and other training events. The CfaN website also offers a variety of books, booklets, DVDs, CDs, posters, bundle packs and more. CfaN books have been published around the world in over 140 languages.