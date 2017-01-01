Merger Brings Leadership Development Organizations Together to Further Serve Global Church

United World Mission to assume leadership of Overseas Council International, uniting formal and non-formal training efforts that help equip thousands

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 8, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Two organizations with a long history of helping grow and strengthen the global church through training and leadership development are joining forces to maximize their impact.

Photo: FUSBC (Biblical Seminary of Colombia) in Medellín, Colombia, is one of the Christian leadership institutions with which Overseas Council (OC) and United World Mission (UWM) have partnered to help raise up and equip indigenous church leaders--work that continues as OC and UWM merge to maximize their efforts.

The merger will bring Overseas Council International (OCI, http://overseas.org ), based in Indianapolis, under the leadership of United World Mission (UWM, http://uwm.org ), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., effective Jan. 1, 2018.

The two groups have played a largely behind-the-scenes role in equipping thousands of missionaries, pastors, church planters and lay people over the past 70 years. Each emphasizes the development of indigenous leaders for effective ministry in their communities and nations. By uniting they expect to expand their reach and deepen their impact.

Founded in 1946 when a group of Ohio churches united to collaborate for global mission, UWM today has 400 staff serving more than 100 national partners in 48 countries. With an emphasis on non-formal methods, UWM makes ministry training accessible and reproducible to people that are outside the reach of formal efforts.

Established in 1974 by a group of businessmen in Indianapolis to raise funds to support Korean seminary students, OCI--or Overseas Council--today serves 130 partner schools in 70 countries which equip almost 60,000 students annually. Its focus is on formal theological education for Christian leaders who can equip and influence the church.

The combined organization will be headquartered in Charlotte, with OCI functioning under the name Overseas Council (OC), a Ministry of United World Mission.

"This move makes sense at so many levels," said Dr. John Bernard, president of UWM. "We share many of the same values, even as we carry out ministry in distinct ways. We anticipate synergies that will lead to greater impact in both formal and non-formal ministry training. Beyond economic efficiencies, strategies, and aligned mission statements, we believe this merger enables us to better reflect the unity of Christ's body on mission together."

Scott Cunningham, OCI's interim president and CEO, said that he believed the merger would be a "God-glorifying combination for the expansion of leadership development for the health of the global church, accomplishing more together, by God's grace, than we ever could separately."

About United World Mission



Founded in 1946, United World Mission (UWM, www.uwm.org ) exists to develop well-trained, spiritually-formed leaders, and to strengthen and multiply disciple-making churches that proclaim and demonstrate the gospel. They fulfill this mission by partnering with the church around the world. Currently UWM's 400 staff serves more than 100 national partners in more than 48 countries.