Missionary Project Chile 2017 Impacts Thousands of Lives

WARRENTON, Mo., Nov. 8, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Child Evangelism Fellowship® of The Latin America Region (where CEF® is known as APEN) selected Chile as its country of focus to pray for, give to and go to, resulting in Missionary Project Chile 2017. More than 80 missionaries from Bolivia, Argentina, Uruguay and many more countries organized into teams that trained and disseminated to cities throughout Chile covering the northern, central and southern regions of the country. Local churches partnered with the missionaries to reach children in schools, homes, churches and public spaces with the Gospel as 9,675 children heard the Good News.

Missionary teams trained in the capital city of Santiago, then traveled as far as 24 hours via bus to reach their designated cities. CEF donated literature kits to each church that received a mission team, which included at least four months of follow-up helps to assist in the spiritual growth of the children. Trained missionaries held Super Seminars to equip local teachers to evangelize and disciple Chilean children.

Rogelio, a missionary from Mexico shared that while working in Ricoleta, Santiago a pastor arranged for the team to visit a Kindergarten class where they presented the Gospel using the wordless book soccer ball program. Afterwards, one little girl asked, "Uncle, would you like me to sing you a song about God?" She not only sang one, but four songs. Hearing her sincere praise brought tears to the eyes of the missionaries. The preschool principal asked the church to return and use their facilities to share the Gospel with the children on a regular basis.

Missionary Project Chile 2017 stretched from Calama in northern Chile to Puerto Montt in the southern end witnessing in homes, private and public schools, city squares and churches. Of the 9,675 children who heard the message of salvation, 4,380 made professions of faith in Christ – that's almost half! Of the 1,405 adults who were present, 23 gave their lives to Jesus. This serves as a great reminder that still today, God's Word does not return void.

Child Evangelism Fellowship is an international, nonprofit, Christian ministry that has been teaching the Bible to children since 1937. CEF has 400 offices in the USA and is organized in most nations of the world, with over 3,200 paid staff and hundreds of thousands of volunteers. In its last ministry year, CEF ministered to over 20 million children in its face-to-face teaching ministries.