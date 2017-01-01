Powerful New Guide to Overcoming Addiction and Trauma Through Prayer www.TheSurrenderPrayer.com Contact: Kristian Lynch, LCSW, 973-747-9093, thesurrenderprayer@gmail.com SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Many Christians doubt the legitimacy of their salvation because they still struggle with many of the same hurts and destructive behaviors that they suffered from before they were saved. Now, Christian psychotherapist, Kristian Lynch, addresses and offers a solution in The Surrender Prayer: Where We End and God Begins (Surrendered Publishing), a new book releasing today that will help individuals identify, face and heal their wounds by relying upon the transformative power of God's love and acceptance through guided prayer. "The main issue I often confront in my counseling practice is the crushing feeling of being a constant failure or disappointment to God. My clients are overwhelmed by feelings of shame, isolation and despondency, and believe that they may never overcome habitual sin and addictions," says Lynch. "I wrote this book to help people find acceptance, peace and a better way." The Surrender Prayer is a practical workbook and guide to prayer that will teach hurting Christians how to identify and overcome their struggles by surrendering them to God, so that they can finally begin fighting in God's strength – not their own. Many wrestle with their belief in the power of Jesus Christ because the pain of past trauma, depression, anxiety and addiction to alcohol, drugs, sex, or pornography is still present in their everyday lives. The Surrender Prayer presents a new way: a daily, three-step prayer of Awareness, Acceptance, and Surrender. The Surrender Prayer: Where We End and God Begins (ISBN 978-0-9989411-0-3, Trade Paper, 213 pages, $16.99, RELIGION/Spirituality/Counseling & Recovery) from indie publisher Surrendered Publishing, is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other fine retailers. For information on The Surrender Prayer or the author, go to www.TheSurrenderPrayer.com About the Author Kristian Lynch, LCSW spent the first years of his career as an attorney. His desire to live a fulfilling life in service to God led him to quit the legal profession and attend the Rutgers University School of Social Work where he received his Master's degree. With a focus on individual and group therapy, he has worked in both Christian and secular non-profit agencies in New Jersey. He works with adolescents, adults and families. Mr. Lynch is a graduate of Brown University and the Fordham University School of Law. To schedule Mr. Lynch for a speaking engagement or interview please contact the author at thesurrenderprayer@gmail.com About the Publisher Surrendered Publishing (located in South Orange, NJ) is an independent imprint focusing on books and materials relating to Christian psychotherapy, counseling and recovery.

Share Tweet