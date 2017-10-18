Evangelist Alveda King: Court Ordered Abortions and Political Strife Impede Racial Reconciliation Contact: Leslie Palma, 732-757-9087



ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King: On October 19, 2017, a Judge orders the government to facilitate an abortion for a seventeen-year old illegal immigrant known as the "new Jane Roe;" with the ACLU representing the young mother. The Justice Department is seeking injunction to save life of baby. The shelter where the mother is housed has contacted a local pregnancy center and the grandmother of the baby to seek assistance for the mother and unborn child. On other fronts, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson inadvertently stirred up more pain for a widow of a war hero with her misinterpretation of an appropriate condolence call from POTUS. Issues of racism and discrimination are lurking in the shadows, raising their nefarious heads.



Fact check: Abortion is a civil wrong that violates the civil and human rights of unborn children; where is the lawyer for the baby? In this case the office of the US Attorney General argues that the mother does not have a constitutional right to appeal to the US government for an elective abortion on demand as an illegal immigrant unless there is a medical emergency. As to the issue of condolences to the war widow, she needs our prayers without all of the shameful political jockeying.



Those in favor of the young mother having the abortion are proponents of an abortion agenda initiated by Margaret Sanger, a 20th century racist eugenicist who founded Planned Parenthood and is considered by some to be America's "Mother of Abortion." Sanger championed eugenics and racism in her day, going so far as be an advisor to the Klu-Klux-Klan, and to birth a Eugenics Movement which has resulted in the genocide of millions of blacks and other "undesirables."



Those who are criticizing the President for his choice of words in his condolence call to the war widow are part of a group that is constantly attempting to unsuccessfully malign the Office of The President of the United States. It is time for a time out across the corridors of unrest and strife that are attempting to overtake our nation. We should start now with sincere racial reconciliation.



Let's first unlock the lie of separate races. The words "racist" and "racism" are thrown around a lot today. From a Christian standpoint, racism is a sin based upon the lie that we are separate races. The Bible teaches us that as humans we are One Blood, one human race.



Once we accept the truth that we are one human race, we must repent from our sins of racism; inhumanity to humanity, war, abortion and idolatry.



In the 20th century we turned to Nonviolence as a key to this process. These principles of nonviolent conflict resolution and reconciliation are still helpful today: I learned these principles from my Uncle MLK, my father AD King, and grandfather Daddy King. They are available HERE.



With God nothing is impossible. We shall overcome the sins of racism. View images and full article here.

Share Tweet