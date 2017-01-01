J. Law (Jennifer Lawrence) is Quite Mistaken -- These Hurricanes are the Judgment of God

Recently, actress Jennifer Lawrence suggested that Global Warming - and "mother nature's rage and wrath" against President Trump and his supporters - are to blame for the recent hurricanes. (Story here.)



WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Randall Terry, author of "The Judgment of God," and Founder of Operation Rescue, states in response:

"These hurricanes are not the result of global warming; they are the Judgment of God because of the innocent blood crying to Him for vengeance. In America, the blood of nearly 60 million babies murdered by abortion ascends as a howling chorus to God from landfills and sewers, where these innocent little boys and girls have been discarded.



"These hurricanes are not 'natural disasters;' they are super-natural chastisements - God's response to the cry of innocent blood - designed to rebuke us, and call us to repentance."

Miss Lawrence praised Planned Parenthood in a recent interview, stating that her success is due in part to her being able to obtain birth control from Panned Parenthood. "Planned Parenthood is so much more [than abortion]...I wouldn't have been able to get birth control if it weren't for Planned P. I wouldn't have been able to get condoms and birth control and all these things I needed as a normal teenager who was growing up in a Jesus house...And now [gestures widely] I am a successful woman who has not had a pregnancy."



Randall Terry states:

"Planned Parenthood is the single largest murderer of unborn babies in the western hemisphere. Multiple millions of children have been slaughtered by Planned Parenthood butchers.



"One can accurately say that Planned Parenthood's crimes against God - and their shedding of innocent blood - is directly connected to these hurricanes. Ironically, Planned Parenthood, along with Miss Lawrence and people like her who promote the murder of babies - are a key cause of the chastisement we are enduring from the hand of God.



"If we wish to avert greater and greater judgments from heaven, we must end this barbaric holocaust."

Randall Terry is the author of The Judgment of God, an in depth study of Biblical passages dealing with God's Judgment on nations, particularly those nations that commit the abominable crimes of child-killing, and sodomy, masquerading as marriage.



The book contains the following pertinent chapters:

Chapter 2 "Signs in the Sky" (God uses hurricanes to punish and correct nations, page 11)



Chapter 7 "Why is Judgment here?" (Blood cries to God for vengeance, page 45)



Chapter 8 "What About the Innocent?" (Those not guilty of child-killing also suffer, page 61)

