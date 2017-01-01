Knights of Columbus Helping in Harvey's Aftermath, in Preparation for Irma K of C raises $1.3M for flood & storm victims



NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Knights of Columbus has raised more than $1.3 million for victims of the disastrous flooding in Texas and in preparation to help those who may be in the path of Hurricane Irma.



The organization has taken a leadership role in assisting those affected by the historic flooding in and around Houston, Corpus Christi and an enormous swath of inland and Gulf Coast towns and cities in Texas, distributing more than $150,000 for food, water and other necessities.



The Knights began reaching out to its members throughout the U.S. in Harvey's immediate aftermath and is now expanding its appeal to the general public, as Irma bears down on Florida and the Caribbean.



"We have seen incredible generosity from our members, and we invite others to join us in providing aid that is urgently needed," said Knights' CEO Carl Anderson. "The funds we raise will make a real difference in the lives of those already affected and those who are bracing for the worst."



Consistent with the K of C's longstanding policy, 100 percent of all disaster relief donations are being used for current relief efforts and the needs that may arise from Irma.



Knights in Texas are already providing food and shelter to victims, helping people return to their homes, clearing debris and solving local problems such as providing upwards of 5,000 meals in in the Beaumont area and 8,000 in Ingleside. Weekend Masses were held at a Knights' hall in Dickinson due to flood damage at the local parish.



Meanwhile, Knights in the areas that may be affected by Irma, are preparing disaster plans. The hurricane was strengthened to a dangerous Category 5 storm on Tuesday.



Donations by check or money order can be sent to: Knights of Columbus Charities, P.O. Box 1966, New Haven, CT 06509-1966 with "United Disaster Relief" in the memo portion of the check. They can also be made online at kofc.org/flood or by calling 1-800-694-5713.



Knights of Columbus Charities Inc. is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a charitable organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, and donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.



The K of C was founded in 1882 by Venerable Father Michael McGivney, a parish priest, in New Haven, Connecticut. The organization was formed to provide charitable outreach and care for the financial well-being of Catholic families. It has grown to include more than 1.9 million members worldwide.



The Knights set a new all-time record for charitable donations in 2016, with more than $177.5 million in donations and more than 75 million hours of service valued at $1.8 billion.

