Evangelist Alveda King: Racism Must Die So That America Can Thrive

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2017 -- Evangelist Alveda King releases the following and is available for comment:

We must learn to live together as brothers [and sisters], or perish together as fools. I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.

We should be grateful that POTUS is calling for a cease fire on the violence. My King Family Legacy foundations have taught me that nonviolent conflict reconciliation is the key to ending these race wars.

"Love never fails." 1 Corinthians 13

Here's an encapsulation of The King Family Legacy's approach to nonviolent conflict resolution which is introduced here briefly:





SIX STEPS AND PRINCIPLES FOR NONVIOLENT SOCIAL CHANGE - A sequential journey to victory

Principle 1: Nonviolence is not passive, but requires courage.





Principle 2: Nonviolence seeks reconciliation, not defeat of an adversary.





Principle 3: Nonviolent action is directed at eliminating evil, not destroying an evildoer.





Principle 4: A willingness to accept suffering for the cause, if necessary, but never to inflict it.





Principle 5: A rejection of hatred, animosity or violence of the spirit, as well as refusal to commit physical violence.





Principle 6: Faith that justice will prevail.

Six Steps of nonviolent conflict resolution:

(1.) Prayerfully gather facts.

(2.) Prayerfully educate adversaries and the public about the facts of the dispute.

(3.) Prayerfully commit yourself to live and manifest a nonviolent attitude and actions.

(4.) Prayerfully mediate and negotiate with adversaries in a spirit of goodwill to correct injustice.

(5.) Prayerfully apply nonviolent direct action, such as prayer vigils, marches, boycotts, mass demonstrations, picketing, sit-ins etc., to help persuade or compel adversary to work toward dispute-resolution.

(6.) Prayerfully anticipate reconciliation among adversaries in a win-win outcome in establishing a sense of community which should now be achievable.