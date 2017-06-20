Christians Care International Partners with Bila Tserkva to Open First Westernized Advanced Assisted Living Facility in Ukraine Contact: Greg Menken, 646-843-1826



KENSINGTON, Md., June 20, 2017



Don Horwitz, Executive Director of Christians Care International, recently met with the Mayor of Bila Tserkva, Gennady Dikyi, to arrange the partnership. The city will donate a building for the facility, and Christians Care International will hire and train the medical and psychological staff who will provide advanced Western-style care for elderly populations.



"The situation for many holocaust survivors and elderly in Ukraine is terrible," explained Horwitz. "Our new assisted living facility will spread God's love by helping these poor people who live alone in dire conditions get the world-class elder care they so desperately need."



CCI expects the facility to open in one year, which will operate in accordance with the highest standards of Westernized advanced care. Seniors at the facility will receive 24-hour medical care as well as psychological care that will stimulate healthy brain activity. The neuropsychologists will be trained by CCI's team of neuropsychologists based in Washington, DC.



CCI will provide all funding to open and operate the facility and to cover the costs of residents.



"This is a unique opportunity to partner with Christians Care International to open an assisted living facility here in Bila Tserkva," said Dikyi.



Since 1991, CCI (formerly known as 49:22TRUST) has helped more than 87,000 Jews make aliyah (immigrate) to Israel. The organization cares for more than 1,700 Jewish orphans and children who have suffered from neglect and abuse and enables more than 500 Jewish teenagers to get a world-class education by attending high school in Israel.



Aliyah in the Jewish tradition means to "rise up" to Israel – to immigrate to Israel. CCI believes that in addition to helping Jews make aliyah to Israel, it is equally important to "raise up" the individual with programs like this new assisted living facility, so they can lead healthy, secure lives. CCI does this through its unique approach of treating the entire person by providing a direct continuum of care that combines on-the-ground, advanced therapeutic services with education, humanitarian aid and emergency shelter.

