Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Chaplains Comfort Survivors of the London Apartment Fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are in London, England, following last night's devastating fire at the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartment building. The latest reports confirm 12 fatalities, though the number is expected to rise as teams continue to search the site.



It is the third time in as many weeks that the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team has deployed chaplains in the United Kingdom. The group provided emotional and spiritual care to survivors and mourners following the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22, and the June 3 attack on London Bridge and the Borough Market. Chaplains with the ministry also responded to London following the terror attack in March.



"Four terrible incidents in less than three months have left many struggling and hurting here in the United Kingdom. Even before this latest tragedy, our chaplains have spoken with so many in recent weeks who are weary, broken and hopeless," said Rev. Dr. Sean Campbell, executive director of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of the U.K. "In the midst of the heavy darkness, however, exists a great opportunity for us as the church to show and speak of Christ's love and compassion."



Jack Munday, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, added, "Tragedies involving the sudden and violent loss of life are always incredibly difficult to comprehend and process, and the fact that our brothers and sisters in the U.K. have endured so many in such a short time is unprecedented and only serves to heighten the anguish. The continuous onslaught of pain brings physical, emotional and spiritual trauma to the entire community. Please join us in prayer for all of those affected."



About the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team:

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was developed by Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It has since grown into a nationwide network of chaplains in 48 states who are specifically trained to deal with crisis situations. They have deployed to approximately 250 disaster sites, including shootings, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.

