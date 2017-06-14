Clergy Emergency Response Team Responds to Shooting of Congressman Scalise National Clergy Council Seeks Prayer and Support for Victims of Today's Shooting at Republican Baseball Practice in Alexandria, Virginia



Contact: Melinda Ronn, MKR & Associates, 917-743-7836,



WASHINGTON, June 14, 2017 /



Rev. Schenck, who is the President of the National Clergy Council and a Civilian Chaplain with the U.S. Senate Emergency Response Team, stated this morning, "At times like this the greatest contribution any of us can make is to surround victims and loved ones with our prayers. This is a tragic reminder that we must all work, pray, and hope for an end to the violence and hatred that undermines what our great nation stands for . . . We send our faith, love, and prayers to Congressman Scalise, the two aides and two Capitol police officers that were wounded today in this atrocious and purposeful act of violence."



The National Clergy Council asks all churches and Christians across the nation to pray for the victims of today's shooting and to seek God's intervention in the rabid escalation of gun violence in our nation.

Contact: Melinda Ronn, MKR & Associates, 917-743-7836, [email protected] WASHINGTON, June 14, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The National Clergy Council President, Rev. Dr. Rob Schenck will be joined by Rev. Patrick Mahoney (Church on the Hill), Rev. Alan Church (Stated Clerk of the Reformed Presbyterian Church), and Methodist Evangelical Church Administrator, Mrs. Peggy Nienaber today at 12 noon for prayer outside the office of Republican Majority Whip Congressman Steve Scalise, who was wounded today – along with an aide and two Capitol police – when a gunman opened fire at a Republican Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.Rev. Schenck, who is the President of the National Clergy Council and a Civilian Chaplain with the U.S. Senate Emergency Response Team, stated this morning, "At times like this the greatest contribution any of us can make is to surround victims and loved ones with our prayers. This is a tragic reminder that we must all work, pray, and hope for an end to the violence and hatred that undermines what our great nation stands for . . . We send our faith, love, and prayers to Congressman Scalise, the two aides and two Capitol police officers that were wounded today in this atrocious and purposeful act of violence."The National Clergy Council asks all churches and Christians across the nation to pray for the victims of today's shooting and to seek God's intervention in the rabid escalation of gun violence in our nation.

Share Tweet