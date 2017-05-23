Got a Good Photo? 'Oikoumene GO' for it

GENEVE, May 23, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- A new photo contest announced by the World Council of Churches (WCC) means young people could win a chance to participate at the Young Pilgrimage festival in the Netherlands in August 2018.

Photo: The winning picture of the 2017 WCC Lenten campaign photo contest was taken by Eden Grace in the Turkana Country, Kenya.

The "Oikoumene GO" contest calls for photos that depict "being on our way with God," beyond borders and confessional distinctions. Photographers 17-30 years old who are inspired by the pilgrimage of justice and peace are invited to portray how they have discovered God's Holy Spirit bringing people together and moving things forward.

Participants are invited to post their ecumenical photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #oikoumeneGO. The best picture posted between 24-28 May wins the photographer a chance to participate at the Young Pilgrimage festival in the Netherlands as the WCC Instagram reporter, with travel expenses covered by the WCC.

Water photo winner announced

WCC also announced the winner of its second annual photo contest on water. Eden Grace, from Richmond, United States, has been awarded the first prize.

Grace was chosen among over 50 photos submitted that tell a story about water. The contest was held as part of the Lenten campaign "Seven Weeks for Water," coordinated by the WCC Ecumenical Water Network.

