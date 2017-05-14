Evangelist Alveda King: POTUS is Redirecting (Not Cutting) Funds to Save Lives Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277



ATLANTA, May 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by evangelist Alveda King: Finally our tax dollars are being redirected from death care to health care. President Trump's "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance" policy is simply amazing. Friends, he's not robbing the poor, he's saving lives. Remember, abortion is not health care. Abortions kill babies and sometimes mothers. Abortion is a violent and deceptive act, I know, I survived two abortions and a miscarriage, my babies didn't. #HowCanTheDreamSurviveAbortion



With his New Mexico City Policy, our new POTUS Administration is now multiplying the life saving impact well beyond the Department of State.



What's new? Well along with the $600 million in taxpayer funding saved under the authority of the New Mexico City pro-life rule, $8.8 billion from the Departments of State, Health and Human Services, and Defense are being redirected for life. That's almost 15 times more money flowing through the abortion ban than previous policies; yes cutting deaths by abortion while saving lives.



In a nutshell, here's what POTUS is doing: "I direct the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to the extent allowable by law, to implement a plan to extend the requirements of the reinstated memorandum to global health assistance furnished by all departments or agencies..." President Trump directed.



"I further direct the Secretary of State to take all necessary actions, to the extent permitted by law, to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars do not fund organizations or programs that support or participate in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization."



As one White House official told The Brody File, "The pro-life policy will apply to global health assistance funding for international health programs, such as those for HIV/AIDS, maternal and child health, malaria, global health security, and family planning and reproductive health."



Many people already know and understand that the inclusion of the DOD is probably the single greatest change, since the order affects all global health assistance funding -- not just "family planning" dollars. Super life saving, money redirecting impact. More funds are now available for improving our quality of life. America Return to God!



Now, along with thousands and maybe millions of unborn lives; not to mention healing women and mothers, this policy will help heal America. Keep praying friends. President Donald Trump is listening to 83 percent of Americans who asked him to end taxpayer funding of overseas abortion groups. I'm in that number. Are you? Pray about it!



"If you succumb to the temptation of using violence in the struggle, unborn generations will be the recipients of a long and desolate night of bitterness, and your chief legacy to the future will be an endless reign of meaningless chaos." -- Martin Luther King, Jr.

