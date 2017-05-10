National Organization of Church Security and Safety Management (NOCSSM) 13th Annual National Church Security Conference - Grace Church, Frisco, Texas

FRISCO, Texas, May 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The National Organization of Church Security & Safety Management (NOCSSM™) will present its 13th Annual National Church Security Conference to be held at Grace Church in Frisco, TX on August 4th and 5th, 2017.



"This conference will be the premier church security event of the year, featuring what we believe to be the absolute best minds in the world on the subject of church security."



"Each year we try to have new speakers and new subject matter to add to our attendee's security skill set." says Chuck Chadwick (President of NOCSSM). "This year is no different. It is hard for me to believe that we have been helping to protect our church families by providing 'Real Solutions' for the 'Real World' of church security for over thirteen years."



Special sessions this year will include:

Chuck Chadwick - President of NOCSSM, Gatekeepers Security Services and Christian Security Institute



Topic:

- The Three Strands of Church Security



Topics:

- The Terrorism Threat to Churches and Faith-Based Organizations

- New U.S. Policy on Kidnapping of Americans Overseas



Topic:

- Security Team Formation and Training



Topic:

- Hometown Security Brief



Topics:

- The Psychology of Survival: Cognitive/Physiological Effects of Life-Threatening Events

- Bridging the Gap Between Training and Experience: What Church PPOs Need to Know to Increase the Odds of Defeating an Attack



Topic:

- Real World Pastoral Protection



Topic:

- Situational Awareness



Topic:

- Emergency Medicine - Gun Shot Wound care

While not all churches have the degree of concern as a mega-church, every church wants to meet the unthinkable with a degree of preparedness.



The two-day conference is the best training attendees can get and a great value to every church.



For further details, go to www.nocssm.org



About NOCSSM:

The National Organization of Church Security and Safety Management (NOCSSM™) is dedicated to church security and safety issues through the implementation of security and safety measures specifically designed and time tested for churches.



