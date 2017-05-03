Pure Flix Digital Partners with Convoy of Hope



Pure Flix Digital is a subsidiary of Pure Flix Entertainment, LLC, the worldwide leader in faith-based entertainment and a Christian movie studio based in Scottsdale, Ariz. that produces, distributes and acquires Christ-based movies. Our vision is to positively influence the global culture for Christ through media. Whether it’s on your television, laptop, phone, or tablet, Pure Flix Digital is your trusted destination for the highest quality family-friendly, wholesome entertainment that’s now available anytime, anywhere. For more information, please go to Contact: Molly Erickson, Convoy of Hope , 417-300-5432 (Direct or text), [email protected] ; David Migdal, Pure Flix Digital , 201-602-2910, [email protected] SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2017 ­/ Christian Newswire / -- Pure Flix Digital, the leading faith and family streaming video service, is proud to partner with Convoy of Hope to help the working poor throughout America.Proceeds are generated through the streaming video service, which offers more than 6,500 titles ranging from movies and original series to classic TV shows, kids programming and documentaries."We're thrilled to partner with Convoy of Hope and help those in need across America," says PureFlix.com CEO, Greg Gudorf. "We're thankful that the simple act of our customers enjoying our faith and family movies and TV shows can make such a positive impact on our world."This month alone, Pure Flix Digital will help provide $100,000 in goods and services for Guests of Honor through Convoy of Hope's Community Events Initiative. Last year, Convoy of Hope hosted 47 events in cities across the United States."We are thankful for the generous support of PureFlix.com," says Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope. "Because of such partners and friends, we are able to bring help and hope to those who need it most."To learn more, please visit www.pureflix.com About Convoy of HopeConvoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 14 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 80 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information please visit convoyofhope.org About Pure Flix DigitalPure Flix Digital is a subsidiary of Pure Flix Entertainment, LLC, the worldwide leader in faith-based entertainment and a Christian movie studio based in Scottsdale, Ariz. that produces, distributes and acquires Christ-based movies. Our vision is to positively influence the global culture for Christ through media. Whether it’s on your television, laptop, phone, or tablet, Pure Flix Digital is your trusted destination for the highest quality family-friendly, wholesome entertainment that’s now available anytime, anywhere. For more information, please go to www.pureflix.com

