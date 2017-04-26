Nomi Network Announces 7th Annual Gala & Awards Ceremony to Honor Patagonia's Wendy Savage, Grace Farms' Sharon Prince, and Actress & Activist Julia Ormond Celebrities, Fashion Designers and Business Leaders Gather to End Human Trafficking



Contact: Sweena Varghese,



NEW YORK, April 26, 2017 /



"Human trafficking, a $150 billion industry, affects everyone. It is in the cotton we wear, coffee we drink, and chocolate we eat. Despite this uphill battle, I believe that it will end in our lifetime because of the impressive work of individuals like our Gala Honorees who have made an immense impact in the fight against human trafficking," says Diana Mao, President and Co-Founder of Nomi Network



This year's Corporate Social Responsibility Award will be presented to Wendy Savage, Senior Manager of Social Responsibility and Traceability at Patagonia, a company that seeks to promote a transparent supply chain through specific efforts made to protect migrant workers.



The Abolitionist Award will be presented to Sharon Prince, President and Co-Founder of Grace Farms Foundation, a private operating foundation established in New Canaan, Connecticut, to enhance lives through engagement with five initiatives: nature, arts, justice, community, and faith. Ms. Prince spearheaded the vision behind Grace Farms, a new kind of public space shared by individuals and not-for-profit organizations, and she commissioned the Pritzker Prize-winning architectural firm SANAA to design its accompanying River building.



"I believe that once you learn that slavery exists, the responsibility to intervene shifts to you. We can no longer choose to look the other way," says Sharon Prince, President and Co-Founder, Grace Farms Foundation.



Julia Ormond, who is the Founder & President of Alliance to Stop Slavery and End Trafficking (ASSET), and who will be seen later this year in the upcoming Mark Palansky's feature film, Rememory with Peter Dinklage, recently premiered at Sundance Film Festival, will be presented with the Global Ambassador Award. She was the first to serve as UNODC's U.N. Goodwill Ambassador to Combat Trafficking & Slavery and ASSET was the source, co-sponsor and organizer of the game-changing and now global legislation, California Transparency in Supply Chains Act. She is the Founding Chair of FilmAid International.



"We believe in a world where every worker and survivor finds their place in the global work force as a true asset fulfilling their human birthright and potential," says Julia Ormond, Founder & President, ASSET.



This year's reception and ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 6:30 PM at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City. The evening will include a cocktail reception, seated dinner, dancing and a silent auction featuring many one-of-a kind items and experiences. purchase directly online at Contact: Sweena Varghese, Nomi Network , 646-867-0608NEW YORK, April 26, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Nomi Network, an anti-human trafficking non-profit organization, announced today that it will honor three key individuals at its 7th Annual Gala & Awards Ceremony for their efforts to eradicate the vicious cycle of human trafficking. The reception and ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in New York City to raise awareness about human trafficking and encourage attendees to take a stand against this global issue. The evening's honorees include Patagonia's Wendy Savage, Grace Farms Foundation's Sharon Prince, and actress and activist Julia Ormond."Human trafficking, a $150 billion industry, affects everyone. It is in the cotton we wear, coffee we drink, and chocolate we eat. Despite this uphill battle, I believe that it will end in our lifetime because of the impressive work of individuals like our Gala Honorees who have made an immense impact in the fight against human trafficking," says Diana Mao, President and Co-Founder of Nomi NetworkThis year's Corporate Social Responsibility Award will be presented to Wendy Savage, Senior Manager of Social Responsibility and Traceability at Patagonia, a company that seeks to promote a transparent supply chain through specific efforts made to protect migrant workers.The Abolitionist Award will be presented to Sharon Prince, President and Co-Founder of Grace Farms Foundation, a private operating foundation established in New Canaan, Connecticut, to enhance lives through engagement with five initiatives: nature, arts, justice, community, and faith. Ms. Prince spearheaded the vision behind Grace Farms, a new kind of public space shared by individuals and not-for-profit organizations, and she commissioned the Pritzker Prize-winning architectural firm SANAA to design its accompanying River building."I believe that once you learn that slavery exists, the responsibility to intervene shifts to you. We can no longer choose to look the other way," says Sharon Prince, President and Co-Founder, Grace Farms Foundation.Julia Ormond, who is the Founder & President of Alliance to Stop Slavery and End Trafficking (ASSET), and who will be seen later this year in the upcoming Mark Palansky's feature film, Rememory with Peter Dinklage, recently premiered at Sundance Film Festival, will be presented with the Global Ambassador Award. She was the first to serve as UNODC's U.N. Goodwill Ambassador to Combat Trafficking & Slavery and ASSET was the source, co-sponsor and organizer of the game-changing and now global legislation, California Transparency in Supply Chains Act. She is the Founding Chair of FilmAid International."We believe in a world where every worker and survivor finds their place in the global work force as a true asset fulfilling their human birthright and potential," says Julia Ormond, Founder & President, ASSET.This year's reception and ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 6:30 PM at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City. The evening will include a cocktail reception, seated dinner, dancing and a silent auction featuring many one-of-a kind items and experiences. purchase directly online at www.nominetworkgala.com

Share Tweet