Pioneer Missions Research Group to Give Away Vital Information Resources as it Closes Global Mapping International's open-handed move aims to continue 'faithful stewarding' of library of valuable products, data and insights



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Global Mapping International (GMI) announced today it will close its doors June 30, 2017, after 33 years of providing vital information and insight to the global church.



As it winds down its pioneering work, GMI is taking the unusual step of granting to other organizations in the mission community much of the intellectual property it has created, to ensure ongoing access to these essential tools and information.



"For our long history, we have faithfully stewarded knowledge used by ministry leaders the world over," said Jon Hirst, president and CEO of GMI, which has been the long-time research source to many in the mission community.



"While we feel our closure is a significant loss to the global church, we have every reason to hope in God's big plan," Hirst added. "Because of this hope, we believe the rich information we have developed over many years will continue to impact lives through our counterparts in mission."



Like-minded organizations with a passion for stewarding knowledge are being invited to assume parts of GMI's varied intellectual property by application online at www.gmi.org/transition. Requests for the various suites of resources will be accepted April 25 – May 15. GMI staff and board members will decide how these assets will be awarded and decisions will be announced in early June.



At the same time, some of GMI's resources are being acquired by long-time partners. GMI's Research Services will be moving to join Calvin Edwards & Company (www.calvinedwardscompany.com), which has worked with GMI on various research projects. This will provide continuity in GMI's services to ministries needing custom research. Other acquisitions will be announced as they are finalized.



"GMI has served countless organizations, networks and movements with their needs for information to drive understanding and strategy," said Board Chairman Tim Beals. "Our organization is best known for its many years of work on Operation World, along with other publications, its pioneering work in digital mapping for missions, its research work in India, its Missiographics infographics service, and its innovative approaches to culturally relevant field research."



As explanation for the ministry's closure, GMI cited significant changes in donor giving to mission service organizations, increasing sophistication in information resources, growing competition for information services, and a lack of capital for growth.



GMI (www.gmi.org) leverages research and technology to create, cultivate and communicate mission information leading to insight that inspires kingdom service. Founded 33 years ago on the campus of the U.S. Center for World Mission, GMI has a rich history of facilitating strategic mission research and mapping for global Christian churches and ministries.

