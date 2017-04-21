Kairos Prison Ministry of Texas Receives Governor's 2017 Criminal Justice Volunteer Service Award Contact: Evelyn Lemly, CEO,



DEBARY, Fla., April 21, 2017 /



Executive Director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Bryan Collier, shared, "It takes a special kind of person to give of their time and expect no material reward. The contributions these volunteers make are invaluable and have a lasting impact on the public safety of our fellow Texans."



Chairman Wainwright stated, "By giving of their time and their gifts as volunteers, these award recipients are helping build a better community not only for themselves but for everyone whose lives they touch."



Evelyn Lemly, CEO of Kairos Prison Ministry International said, "Through the efforts of so many dedicated volunteers, thousands of incarcerated men and women have been able to experience God's love and forgiveness."



Kairos Prison Ministry began in 1976, in Raiford, Florida. The first Kairos of Texas Weekend was held in 1985 at the Ferguson Unit in Midway. In 2016, Kairos of Texas facilitated 84 Kairos Inside Weekends, 14 Kairos Outside Weekends, and 2 Kairos Torch Weekends with over 4,800 volunteers.



The impact of Kairos is immediate and has confirmation of a long-term impact. The incarcerated, as well as, the families of the incarcerated, feel loved and cared for during the Weekend. Prison wardens report improvements in their prisons, due to the influence of Kairos graduates inside. Recidivism is reduced by inmates who have graduated from the Kairos program.



About Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc.:

Kairos Prison Ministry International is "Changing Hearts, Transforming Lives, Impacting the World" by taking the love, grace and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to over 27,000 incarcerated adults, youth and their families annually. Beginning inside a Florida prison in 1976, Kairos has grown into an international ministry serving nearly 500 facilities in 37 states and 10 countries. More than 30,000 volunteers give over three million hours of service each year. To learn more about Kairos or to donate to its ministry, visit



