Correction to Previous News Release Regarding Anastasia Adams



April 20, 2017



In the release, it was stated that Anastasia's court-appointed guardians "refused to authorize any treatment." We have since learned that this is inaccurate.



Life Legal has obtained documents showing that Anastasia's guardians never denied Anastasia food or water and that they did not instruct the nursing facility to withhold nutrition and hydration.



We have also learned that the guardians for Ms. Adams did not refuse a visit from a priest. It is still unclear why the priest was not permitted to see Anastasia.



"I apologize for stating that the court-appointed guardians in this case authorized the withholding of food and water to Ms. Adams," said Life Legal Executive Director Alexandra Snyder. "I have been in contact with the guardians who have assured me that they expressly instructed Anastasia's caregivers to provide her with nutrition and hydration."



Ms. Adams was transferred back to the hospital yesterday.



About Life Legal Defense Foundation

