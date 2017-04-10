An Israeli Jew and Christian Arab Pastor Come Together to Help the Christian Egyptian Victims of Terror Contact: CJCUC Media Department, 516-882-3220 JERUSALEM, April 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- In response to yesterday's ISIS terror attacks on three separate churches in Egypt during Palm Sunday services, David Nekrutman, the Executive Director for the Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding and Cooperation in Jerusalem and Pastor Steven Khoury, President of Holy Land Missions, are partnering together to help the Christians who have been injured as well as the families who lost loved ones. "Tonight, Jews around the world are celebrating our freedom from Egypt 3,500 years ago; it is our mandate to help those who are still suffering from Pharaoh like acts," remarked Nekrutman. He added, "Passover is not only a holiday to celebrate on how we became a nation, it is the eternal critique of power used by humans to take away the image of G-d from a human being." At least 47 people were killed and more than 100 injured in yesterday's Palm Sunday service attacks against the Coptic Christian community. Just four months ago, prior to the Christmas holiday, the Coptic Christian community were victims of another bomb attack in Cairo. Christians make up 10% of Egypt's population and often suffer persecution by radical Islam. Pastor Khoury is calling on the Christian community to fast and pray for the persecuted church in the Middle East, "We are in the season of our Holy Week and as Christians we are called to live a life of sanctification and holiness, we cannot turn a blind eye to people who are suffering simply because they are Christians." He added, "When my friend, David Nekrutman, an Orthodox Jew, called to express how he can help the Christian community in Egypt, I was extremely moved and we decided that both our faith communities should come together to help in the relief efforts." CJCUC has established a fund to help the Christian victims of yesterday's radical attacks and Pastor Khoury is working closely with the churches in Egypt that were attacked to know exactly what the needs are for this community. To learn how you can help, please visit cjcuc.com/site/christian-victims-of-persecution-fund

Share Tweet