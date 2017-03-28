Terrorist in London Followed Sharia Law -- (References Included for Journalists) -- Law Enforcement Miss Clues, Says Randall Terry Journalists may go to www.WWMD-TV.com to view segment 8, which explains Jihad, with extensive references for reporters. Also, references below.



WASHINGTON, March 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Law enforcement often miss the evidence: Muslim terrorists are reading "sacred" Islamic texts to get their inspiration, and justify their attacks. These texts include Sharia Law, Haddith, Sirah's, and the Quran.



From Islamic Sharia Law: "Jihad is a communal obligation…for every able bodied man who has reached puberty...) -- (Sharia Law, Reliance of the Traveler, o9.1- o9.4, Pg 600, 601)



"If none of those concerned perform jihad, and it does not happen at all, then everyone who is aware that it is obligatory is guilty of sin, if there was a possibility of having performed it." -- (Sharia Law, Reliance of the Traveler, o9.1- o9.4, Pg 600)



"I [Muhammad] have been commanded to fight people until they testify that there is no god but Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah...If they say it, they have saved their blood and possessions from me..." -- (Sharia Law, Reliance of the Traveler, o9.1- o9.4, Pg 599) From the Haddith: "The person who participates in (Holy battles) in Allah's cause and nothing compels him to do so except belief in Allah and His Apostles, will be recompensed by Allah either with a reward, or booty (if he survives) or will be admitted to Paradise (if he is killed in the battle as a martyr).Had I not found it difficult for my followers, then I would not remain behind any army unit going for Jihad and I would have loved to be martyred in Allah's cause and then made alive, and then martyred and then made alive, and then again martyred in His cause." -- Muhammad (Bukhari Book #2, Hadith #36; See also Bukhari Book #90, Hadith 332; Hadith 333)



"One who died but did not fight in the way of Allah nor did he express any desire (or determination) for Jihad died the death of a hypocrite." -- (Sahih Muslim, Book #20, Hadith #4696



"If a person gets wounded in the way of Allah, he will come on the Day of Judgment with his wound in the same condition as it was when it was first inflicted; its colour being the colour of blood but its smell will be the smell of musk..." -- (Bukhari, Book $67, Hadith #441) Available for interview: Randall Terry, Author and Producer of "What Would Muhammad Do: Islamic Terrorism Explained"



