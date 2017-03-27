Veteran with 50 Years of Experience Serving Military Personnel Shares Insight on Spiritual Healing for the Combatant Harrison shares fifty years of expertise serving the needs of military personnel



"the spiritual war that is kindled within the soul of the combatant" -- Louis Harrison



Contact: Louis Harrison, 720-219-9106



MORRISON, Colo., March 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In his book, Tending The Warrior Soul ($16.49, paperback, 9781628392517; $8.99, e-book, 9781628392524) author Louis Harrison makes it clear that there are traumas to the soul of the warrior that are not assuaged by even the most excellent psychological care, medical intervention, and official support programs. The mission of this book is to advance readers’ understanding of this soul damage; and to provide support, encouragement, biblical counsel, spiritual challenge, and helpful resources to those that need it.



"This book addresses the care that is desperately needed for the deepest, most powerful, and often most devastating result of war… the spiritual war that is kindled within the soul of the combatant," states the author. "Few books I've found address this war."



Lou and Linda Harrison have ministered to the military for nearly fifty years through Cadence International—an organization dedicated solely to the purpose of "sharing the Gospel and our lives with the military community." Out of these years of relationships with military people, Lou has composed a thoughtful and tender exposition of the warrior's soul. Cadence International joins him in dedicating this book to every one of our country's warriors and to their family and friends who walk lovingly and faithfully beside them.



Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Tending The Warrior Soul through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.



Media Contact: Louis Harrison

Email: loulin.harrison(at)gmail(dot)com

Website: www.cadence.org

Share Tweet