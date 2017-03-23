Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Chaplains Offer Comfort in London Following Terror Attack Contact: Erik Ogren, 704-401-2117, [email protected]



CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are in London following this week's terror attack that claimed the lives of four people, with many more injured. According to news reports, the bloodshed marks the deadliest act of terrorism in London in a dozen years.



"A traumatic incident like this causes a lack of trust and confidence to feel safe, regardless of where you are. It certainly disrupts your life and your sense of safety," said Jack Munday, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. "Our experience in responding to terrorist attacks is that you have the grief of loss, but you have on top of the grief a layer of fear that can be, in some cases, paralyzing."



A team of UK-based chaplains are in London to bring comfort and to support the emotional and spiritual needs of those directly and indirectly affected by the attack. Additional chaplains will arrive as needed.



Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, appealed for prayer on his Facebook page: "The British people are stronger than steel when things like this happen. Let's pray, not only for the injured and those who have lost loved ones, but also that God will give Prime Minister Theresa May and those in authority wisdom as to how to deal with these terrorist attacks."



The effort in London marks the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team's sixth terror-related deployment in Europe since the deadly Paris attack in November 2015. In 2016 the group prayed with and comforted mourners in Brussels, Belgium; Nice, France; Munich, Germany; and Berlin, Germany.



About the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team:

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was developed by Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It has since grown into a nationwide network of chaplains in 48 states who are specifically trained to deal with crisis situations. They have deployed to more than 250 disaster sites, including shootings, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.

