Millions Needlessly Lost: GiveSendGo.com Can Help



Feb. 28, 2017



This loss happens because of the 5% to 10% charge taken from donations by other well-known crowdfunding sites. With the many generous Christians around the world, this seemingly small amount adds up quickly.



That is where



"All too often, we hear of people who could have benefited from our platform but they find out too late. The only difference between Christians saving or losing millions each year is a lack of knowledge about GSG. Our desire is to let every Christian know there is a better way. Together, Givers, Senders and Goers can maximize their impact for Christ around the world," says the co-founder of GSG, Jacob Wells.



Saving Christians millions is only part of the picture, though. That alone cannot bring about lasting change.



"We know that God's vision is far bigger than money. Finances are only a vehicle to impact His world in a powerful way. Relief of suffering and meeting needs means very little by itself. God is the only one who can meet our needs in the deepest way. Because of this, we're committed to a company culture of prayer, generosity, and dependency," says the co-founder of GSG, Heather Wilson.



GiveSendGo.com has learned much by way of dependency. What started out as an alternative to secular crowdfunding grew into something more.



Although GSG initially charged fees like other crowdfunding sites, God called them to something completely different.



"We looked at the simple faith of those using our site. We saw how they trusted God and we got this idea. Why couldn't we make this site free and trust God with the results? That was the leap of faith we took and God continues to honor that decision," says Jacob Wells.



Last year alone, GSG saw three quarters of a million page views on their site, a quarter of a million users, 2500 campaigns launched and nearly 2-million dollars raised. Tens of thousands of dollars were saved because of their vision for a free platform.



Across the street or around the world, everyone has a mission. What's yours?



