Watch: Life or Death Reasons to #DefundPlannedParenthood [email protected] Contact: Troy Newman, President, 316-683-6790 ext. 111; Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President, 316-516-3034; both with Operation Rescue



The video shows 18 ambulances that have responded to Planned Parenthood abortion facilities over the past year to transport patients suffering medical emergencies to local emergency rooms. It also contains a clip from a tragic 911 call involving a patient death, along with documentation that the woman's fatal abortion took place at a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Michigan.



The medical emergencies show serious, life-threatening abortion complications, including hemorrhage, severe pain, and seizures.



"We understand that the incidents shown in the video represent just a fraction of life-threatening abortion complications that women experience because of Planned Parenthood," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "If they want to maim and kill women along with their babies - something the majority of Americans find abhorrent - it certainly shouldn't be done with the blessing of our hard-earned tax dollars."



Planned Parenthood receives over $500 million a year in government funding. Operation Rescue supports a Republican plan to reallocate that amount to women's health programs that do not supply abortions, so no one will go without necessary health care.



A vote on defunding Planned Parenthood is expected very soon, perhaps as early as next week.



Operation Rescue urges pro-life supporters to contact their Congressmen and Senators immediately and tell them to #DefundPlanned Parenthood as soon as possible.



Watch the video.



Contact your Congressman.



Contact your Senators.



