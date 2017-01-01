We Remember

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, designated as a memorial day for the six million European Jews, including 1.5 million children, that were annihilated by the Nazi regime in concentration camps across German-occupied Europe.



The primary objective of the holiday is to honor both the deceased and surviving victims as well as to promote awareness of the Holocaust worldwide. January 27 is the date, in 1945, when the largest Nazi death camp (Auschwitz-Birkenau) was liberated by Soviet troops. This camp was a network of Nazi concentration and extermination camps built and operated by the Third Reich in Polish areas annexed by Nazi Germany during World War II. It was the largest of the German concentration camps.



Mat Staver, President of Christians in Defense of Israel and Covenant Journey said, "May we always remember the millions of Jews who were needlessly murdered during the Holocaust. I have been to Yad Vashem, the Holocaust History Museum in Israel, and seen the stories of so many precious Jewish lives that were taken at the hands of the brutal Nazi regime. I have heard the stories of survivors and the horrendous torture they endured. It is an honor for me to remember this day when the survivors were finally liberated. As Christians, we stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters. We remember, and pledge - never again," said Staver.



In order to raise awareness of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the World Jewish Congress has asked people around the world to post pictures of themselves holding a sign that reads, "We Remember," in their language, to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, alongside the hashtag #WeRemember.

