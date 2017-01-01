Zhang Kai Back in Police Custody

HOHHOT, Inner Mongolia, Dec. 28, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- A prominent Christian human rights lawyer who was released on bail earlier this year has not been seen since he was summoned to the police station yesterday morning.

At 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 27, human rights attorney Zhang Kai responded to a summons to a police station in Hohhot, and his mother claims that he has not yet returned. During this time, personnel from public security bureaus in Zhejiang, Wenzhou, Guizhou, and Inner Mongolia came to her house to have a "conversation." Her daughter also received a visit from the Beijing Municipal Public Security at her work place, and she refused to let them video her. They asked the women to urge Zhang to quietly cooperate with officials and said his ability to return home depended on his attitude.

Zhang was previously taken into police custody on the night of Aug. 25, 2015, after he legally represented 100 churches affected by a cross demolition campaign in Zhejiang. After spending six months in an unofficial "black jail" in an unknown location, he resurfaced on a television broadcast on Feb. 25, where he was forced to confess his to disturbing public order and endangering state secrets. He was criminally detained a day later, and then released on bail.

A full translation of a statement from Zhang's mother can be read below.

China Aid exposes abuses, such as those experienced by Zhang Kai, in order to stand in solidarity with persecuted Christians and promote religious freedom and human rights.

Message from Zhang Kai's Mother

Emergency: My son, Zhang Kai, was summoned by the municipal police station at 10:00 a.m. on December 27 and has not yet returned, and now it has been more than 36 hours! During this period, staff from the Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Bureau, the Guizhou [Provincial] Public Security Bureau, the Wenzhou [Municipal] Public Security Bureau, and the Inner Mongolia [Provincial] Public Security Bureau have been to my house to have a "conversation." The Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau went to my daughter's work place to have a "conversation" (they wanted to take video, but my daughter stopped them). They urged us to persuade Zhang Kai to keep quiet and cooperate with them! Whether Zhang Kai can go home or not depends on his attitude! Our family is in the midst of waiting anxiously … I hope Zhang Kai returns safely. Please pay urgent attention!

