Billy Graham Rapid Response Team to Offer 'Ministry of Presence' in Berlin Following Deadly Terror Attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- A small group of crisis-trained chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team arrive today in Berlin, Germany, following Monday's deadly attack on a Christmas Market. It's reported that 12 people died and dozens more were wounded, some critically.



"In working with area churches, we are deploying chaplains to offer a ministry of presence to pray and share God's hope in Berlin," said Jack Munday, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. "In the midst of tremendous loss and intense grief, our crisis-trained chaplains will be there to listen and let them know God hasn't forgotten them in the midst of this horrific attack. We want to bring the comfort and compassion of Jesus to those who are hurting."



The initial team involves chaplains from the United States and Canada, including chaplains who are fluent in German. Additional chaplains are standing by and ready to deploy if needed.



The response in Berlin is the fourth Billy Graham Rapid Response Team deployment to Europe this year, all following terror attacks. The ministry also dispatched chaplains to Brussels, Belgium (March); Nice, France (July); and Munich, Germany (July).



In addition to Berlin, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team continues to minister in Sevier County, Tenn., which was impacted by a devastating wildfire. The group recently finished their efforts in eastern North Carolina (Hurricane Matthew) and Oakland, Calif. ("Ghost Ship" warehouse fire).



For more information on the ministry, including videos, photos, news articles and an interactive map of former and current deployments, visit www.billygraham.org/rrt. Updates can also be found at www.facebook.com/RRTChaplains.



About the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was developed by Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It has since grown into a nationwide network of chaplains in 48 states who are specifically trained to deal with crisis situations. They have deployed to approximately 245 disaster sites, including shootings, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.