Children Respond to 'Forgotten Christmas' Campaign with Sacrificial Giving Instead of coveting latest high-tech toys, Christian youth working to bless those with real needs



WILLS POINT, Texas, Dec. 20, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- Gospel for Asia's "Forgotten Christmas" campaign is inspiring children in America to remember others in faraway lands who lack even the most basic necessities. And their efforts are bearing good fruit.



Photo: Through this year's "Forgotten Christmas" campaign, a gift of $460 can provide a water buffalo for a family in Asia. As little as $11 can change the lives of an entire family by providing a pair of chickens.



"Forgotten Christmas" encourages people to remember the true spirit of the season by donating what they can to worthy recipients across the globe. Gifts large or small can have a lasting impact on Christian workers or struggling families abroad. For example, $15,000 can provide a place of worship where many believers can gather to worship God. But a gift of just $11 can buy a pair of chickens to provide food for an entire family.



One church youth group in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is working to raise funds for a family in Asia.

"Right now, we have our eyes set on a $460 water buffalo!" their leader said. "A gift like this can be used to provide milk for a family to drink and to sell, as well as be used to plow and fertilize fields."



Americans spend about $600 million on Christmas gifts every year. But many of those gifts are later returned, discarded or forgotten. For Christians, giving items of real value to people in need fulfills the command of Jesus to love our neighbor as ourselves. And in the process, we discover the blessing of giving with no expectation of return.



"It's so inspiring to see young people responding to the message of 'Forgotten Christmas' by giving to those who have fewer advantages," said Gospel for Asia's founder and director, Dr. K.P. Yohannan. "They're following our Lord's example of self-sacrifice, and experiencing joy and blessing in the process. It shows how the gospel is taking root among this new generation of believers, and that's very encouraging."



