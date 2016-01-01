Joy Junction Expands Homeless Services with New Day Shelter Program



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 17, 2016 /



Those who wish will be able to call Joy Junction seven days a week at 800-924-0569 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. from downtown Albuquerque, and request a pickup at about 8:45 a.m. to spend the day at Joy Junction. The shelter is also looking for at least one permanent pickup spot in the downtown area if one becomes available.



Individuals who wish to use the day shelter program will be offered both lunch and dinner, as well as access to Joy Junction's case management and chaplaincy services. After dinner, they will be offered a ride at about 6:00 p.m. back to downtown if not wishing to spend the night, or if needing shelter they will be first in line for a guaranteed place to stay that night.



Joy Junction Founder and CEO Dr. Jeremy Reynalds said that this is an idea whose time has come. He said, "We're excited about the program. Not only are the cold and ever increasingly dangerous streets of downtown Albuquerque no place to sleep. They're not 'prime real estate' for the homeless either. We know there's a need, and we have the space."



Reynalds said the program will be refined and adapted to those using it as the need is more fully identified. He pointed out that those using the program will be subject to the same background check as individuals accessing nighttime services at the shelter.



