For King & Country's Grammy Award®-Winner Joel Smallbone Brings a Message of Love Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Priceless



Available on Digital HH January 31, 2017 and on Blu-Ray™, DVD and on Demand on February 14, 2017 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment



"A slickly produced indie drama." – Joe Leydon, Variety



"Powerful and moving" – Shawn Edwards, FOX-TV



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, Priceless, the #1 independent movie featuring Joel Smallbone of GRAMMY Award-winning band for KING & COUNTRY, will be available on Digital HD on January 31, 2017 and on Blu-ray™ combo pack, DVD and On Demand February 14, 2017 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.



"An inspiring movie of life, love and family" (Maria Salas, Terra TV), Priceless follows James (Joel Smallbone) who, desperate and at a crossroad, agrees to drive a box truck on a shady, one-time trip cross country for cash – no questions asked. But when he discovers what he is delivering is actually a who, James is compelled to help two frightened sisters who are unaware of the danger that awaits them in this moving tale of strength and redemption.



A love story that emphasizes the value of women and featuring the eponymous 2016 GRAMMY Award-nominated song "Priceless" from for KING & COUNTRY, the film stars GRAMMY Award-winning artist Joel Smallbone (Like a Country Song) alongside a talented supporting cast including Bianca Santos (The Duff, Ouija), Jim Parrack (Suicide Squad, Fury), Amber Midthunder (Hell or Highwater, "The Originals") and David Koechner (Anchorman, "The Office").



"Part of the DNA of for KING & COUNTRY is this idea of respect and honor in relationships and women being priceless," Smallbone says. "What we've found in our beliefs as men is that people are made equal. No one is a commodity and everyone deserves to be loved and loved well."



The film, which opened in theaters this past October, received positive reviews and feedback from audiences and was the #1 independent film during its launch weekend. Hailed as "no ordinary Christian film," Nathan Harden, author of Sex and God at Yale, also praises the movie as "Powerful and compelling. Priceless will shake you to your core [and is] a gripping and thrilling story about the power of love to overcome the greatest of evils."



"Priceless shows how one hurting person, committed to unselfish love, rescues hurting people from the destructive pain and powers of evil," said Phil and Debbie Waldrep, founders of Women of Joy. "It is a story that captivates you every moment and motivates you to act for those who cannot help themselves. Priceless reminds you that love costs and sometimes it hurts, but in the end it wins."



Priceless is rated PG-13 (for mature thematic material involving human trafficking and some violence) and is directed by Ben Smallbone (Priceless). The film is produced by Steve Barnett.



Bonus DVD materials include an additional performance by for KING & COUNTRY among other special features. For additional information, visit www.PricelessTheMovie.com.



BLU-RAY, DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATUREs:

BONUS EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE BY For KING & COUNTRY

THE MAKING OF PRICELESS

THE HEART BEHIND THE FILM

DELETED SCENES

FILMMAKERS

Cast: Joel Smallbone, Bianca SantosAmber Midthunder, Jim Parrack, David Koechner

Directed By: Ben Smallbone

Produced By: Steve Barnett

Executive Produced By: David Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Garret Rutherford, Bill Reeves, Erik Weir, Joel Bunkowske, Mathhew Hanson, Richard McCalley, Jeff Roberts, Mike Lindell, Stephen Baldwin

Director of Photography: Daniel Stilling, DFF

Edited By: Ben and Joel Smallbone



