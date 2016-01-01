Presentation of Report: Coordinating Humanitarian Efforts to Protect Iraqi and Syrian Minorities

GENEVA, Dec. 9, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- As the populations of Syria and Iraq feel the toll of armed conflicts in their countries, the World Council of Churches (WCC) and Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) have released a joint study, " Protection needs of minorities from Syria and Iraq ." On 12 December, media and public are invited to the Palais de Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, for a press conference and seminar presenting the report, and analyzing what it means for future efforts to protect religious minorities and build peace in Syria and Iraq.

Speakers include Ambassador Hans Brattskar, permanent representative of Norway to the United Nations in Geneva; Rev. Dr Olav Fyske Tveit, general secretary, World Council of Churches; Peter Prove, director, International Affairs, World Council of Churches; Arne Sæverås, advisor for Peace and Reconciliation, Norwegian Church Aid; Fr Emanuel Youkhana, CAPNI-Christian Aid Programme for Northern Iraq; Thaer Ghandour, media and communications advisor, ABAAD - Lebanon - Resource Centre for Gender Equality.

What: Press conference and seminar on Protection Needs of Minorities from Syria and Iraq

When: 12 December, press conference at 09.30 in Salle III, seminar at 13.30-15.00 in Salle VII.

Where: Palais des Nations, Salle III (press conference), Salle VII (seminar), Geneva, Switzerland

Moderator: Marianne Ejdersten, WCC director of communication

About the report:

The impact of conflicts on civilian populations in Iraq and Syria is immense, forcing the displacement of many, and causing trauma from violence, loss or injury of loved ones, sexual violence, exploitation and abuse, ongoing insecurity and persecution.

And while many issues are common for minorities in Iraq and Syria, the two countries stand at different crossroads. The WCC-NCA study complements already available information by contributing to the understanding of protection-related needs of minority groups from Syria and Iraq. It is geared towards humanitarian actors, for them to attune, coordinate and harmonise their efforts to provide relevant life-saving assistance and sustainable long-term solutions for all groups in the society.

The World Council of Churches promotes Christian unity in faith, witness and service for a just and peaceful world. An ecumenical fellowship of churches founded in 1948, today the WCC brings together 348 Protestant, Orthodox, Anglican and other churches representing more than 550 million Christians in over 120 countries, and works cooperatively with the Roman Catholic Church. The WCC general secretary is the Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit, from the [Lutheran] Church of Norway.